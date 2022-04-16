UrduPoint.com

SALU VC Condoles Death Of Bilquis Edhi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 08:25 PM

SALU VC condoles death of Bilquis Edhi

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi and praised her services for carrying forward the mission of her late husband Abdul Sattar Edhi

The VC, in his condolence message, said the passing away of Bilquis Edhi was a huge loss for the nation. He praised her commitment to late Abdul Sattar Edhi to help him build one of the largest relief organisations in the world

