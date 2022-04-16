SALU VC condoles death of Bilquis Edhi

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi and praised her services for carrying forward the mission of her late husband Abdul Sattar Edhi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi and praised her services for carrying forward the mission of her late husband Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The VC, in his condolence message, said the passing away of Bilquis Edhi was a huge loss for the nation. He praised her commitment to late Abdul Sattar Edhi to help him build one of the largest relief organisations in the world