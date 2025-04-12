Open Menu

SALU VC Conducts Surprise Visit To Review Academic Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SALU VC conducts surprise visit to review academic activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Saturday made a surprise visit to various academic departments to inspect the ongoing academic environment and assess student facilities.

During the visit, Dr. Khushk reviewed classroom activities, interacted with faculty members, and examined infrastructural conditions, focusing on the campus water supply.

The VC emphasized the university administration's commitment to ensuring a clean, cold, and uninterrupted water supply to students, describing it as a key element of a supportive learning environment.

He stated, "We are working tirelessly to prioritize students' basic needs, including access to essential amenities like water. Our goal is to create a conducive learning environment."

The Vice Chancellor discussed strategies to improve academic and student resources, reaffirming that student welfare remains a top priority. He urged university personnel to address student concerns promptly.

The visit concluded with directives to enhance infrastructure and water supply systems, which officials assured would be implemented swiftly.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan