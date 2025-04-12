SALU VC conducts surprise visit to review academic activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Saturday made a surprise visit to various academic departments to inspect the ongoing academic environment and assess student facilities.

During the visit, Dr. Khushk reviewed classroom activities, interacted with faculty members, and examined infrastructural conditions, focusing on the campus water supply.

The VC emphasized the university administration's commitment to ensuring a clean, cold, and uninterrupted water supply to students, describing it as a key element of a supportive learning environment.

He stated, "We are working tirelessly to prioritize students' basic needs, including access to essential amenities like water. Our goal is to create a conducive learning environment."

The Vice Chancellor discussed strategies to improve academic and student resources, reaffirming that student welfare remains a top priority. He urged university personnel to address student concerns promptly.

The visit concluded with directives to enhance infrastructure and water supply systems, which officials assured would be implemented swiftly.