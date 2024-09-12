SALU VC Dr Yousuf Khuskh meets SMIU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (SALU) Dr Yousuf Khushk held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, here at his office on Thursday.

Both academicians shared views about the improvement of higher education and other related matters. They also agreed on the point that the universities must generate their resources also as they could function without facing crises.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai congratulated Dr Yousuf Khushk on his appointment as the vice chancellor of the SALU.

Dr Sahrai said, "The Shah Abdul Latif University has passed through deep crises in recent years, therefore he hoped that Dr Khuskh shall make it stable and successful in all areas from quality education to research work with his good administrative abilities, experience, honesty, and commitment.

"

Dr Yousuf Khuskh said, "He feels proud to be here at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, which is an Alma Mater of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was of the view that the Shah Abdul Latif University is one of the biggest universities in the province."

"It is a great responsibility on his shoulders to run it successfully. He said the SALU will soon come out from its problems and work smoothly," he believed.

On the occasion, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai gave away some souvenirs to the guests.