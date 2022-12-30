UrduPoint.com

SALU VC Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Ali Mir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 07:56 PM

SALU VC expresses condolence over demise of Ali Mir Shah

Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the former provincial minister and progressive farmer, Syed Ali Mir Shah.

Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the former provincial minister and progressive farmer, Syed Ali Mir Shah.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the VC said Syed Ali Mir Shah raised a strong voice for solving the problems of the farming community of the country in general, and of Sindh in particular.

He prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

