Open Menu

SALU VC Inspects First-semester Examinations, Emphasizes Student Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SALU VC inspects first-semester examinations, emphasizes student facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a move to uphold transparency and student welfare, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday conducted an inspection of the ongoing first-semester examinations across the University’s main campus.

The visit aimed to ensure a fair and conducive environment for students during the critical examination period .

Dr. Khushk, accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Dean Faculty of Natural Science Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, Dean Faculty of Social Science Professor Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Siraj Sommro, Dr Javed Ahmed Ujjan, Imran Sommro, Waseem Kalhoro, Ali Ahmed and others.

During the visit, he assessed seating arrangements, invigilation protocols, and student facilities in departments such as International Relations, Pakistan Studies, Zoology, Media Studies and Computer Science. Special attention was given to the availability of drinking water, functional furniture, and proper ventilation .

Dr. Khushk issued strict instructions to ensure the availability of essential amenities, including drinking water, repaired furniture, and functional lighting.

He emphasized the need for cleaner examination spaces, removal of chalk marks from walls, and better room organization to create a conducive environment .

The VC advised students to refrain from writing on walls and urged invigilators to maintain academic integrity. He reiterated the university’s commitment to a fair and disturbance-free examination process .

Dr. Khushk engaged with both students and faculty, reassuring them of the university’s commitment to resolving grievances promptly. "Our priority is to provide a seamless and transparent examination system," he stated, highlighting the institution’s non-negotiable standards of discipline .

The inspection reflects SALU’s ongoing efforts to enhance academic and administrative efficiency. Recent initiatives include plans to automate attendance and result systems, as well as centralized evaluation processes to expedite declarations and improve accountability, he added.

"education empowers change-makers. We must ensure our students have the best environment to excel, and transparency and discipline in examinations are foundational to our mission", Vice Chancellor stated.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

1 hour ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

3 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

3 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan