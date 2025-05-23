SALU VC inspects first-semester examinations, emphasizes student facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a move to uphold transparency and student welfare, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday conducted an inspection of the ongoing first-semester examinations across the University’s main campus.

The visit aimed to ensure a fair and conducive environment for students during the critical examination period .

Dr. Khushk, accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Dean Faculty of Natural Science Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, Dean Faculty of Social Science Professor Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Siraj Sommro, Dr Javed Ahmed Ujjan, Imran Sommro, Waseem Kalhoro, Ali Ahmed and others.

During the visit, he assessed seating arrangements, invigilation protocols, and student facilities in departments such as International Relations, Pakistan Studies, Zoology, Media Studies and Computer Science. Special attention was given to the availability of drinking water, functional furniture, and proper ventilation .

Dr. Khushk issued strict instructions to ensure the availability of essential amenities, including drinking water, repaired furniture, and functional lighting.

He emphasized the need for cleaner examination spaces, removal of chalk marks from walls, and better room organization to create a conducive environment .

The VC advised students to refrain from writing on walls and urged invigilators to maintain academic integrity. He reiterated the university’s commitment to a fair and disturbance-free examination process .

Dr. Khushk engaged with both students and faculty, reassuring them of the university’s commitment to resolving grievances promptly. "Our priority is to provide a seamless and transparent examination system," he stated, highlighting the institution’s non-negotiable standards of discipline .

The inspection reflects SALU’s ongoing efforts to enhance academic and administrative efficiency. Recent initiatives include plans to automate attendance and result systems, as well as centralized evaluation processes to expedite declarations and improve accountability, he added.

"education empowers change-makers. We must ensure our students have the best environment to excel, and transparency and discipline in examinations are foundational to our mission", Vice Chancellor stated.