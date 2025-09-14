SALU VC Pledges Support For Cervical Cancer Awareness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, attended a gathering of Rotarians in Khairpur, where he announced the university's full support for the medical community's cervical cancer awareness campaign.
According to the release issued here on Sunday, the VC highlighted the importance of free vaccination for prevention and emphasized the role of SALU's female student societies in spreading awareness across communities.
The university, representing nine districts of Sindh, will collaborate with the medical community to safeguard women's health and future. Dr. Khushk reiterated that social responsibility is one of SALU's core values, and the institution is committed to working with stakeholders for societal welfare and progress.
