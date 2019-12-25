UrduPoint.com
SALU VC Urges The Youth To Follow Footprints Of Quaid-e-Azam

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah Wednesday urged the youth to follow the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Talking to a delegation of Youth Talent Association, she said young people were the asset of the country and they can put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

She advised them to come forward for education as well as economic uplift of Pakistan.

