SALU VC urges youth to follow footprints of Jinnah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Wednesday urged the youth to follow the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Talking to a delegation of Youth Talent Association, he said that young people are the asset of the country and they can put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He advised them to come forward for education as well as economic uplift of Pakistan.