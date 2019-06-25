(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A seminar was held in the department of Biochemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday.

A Research Scholar Maqbool Ahmed Soomro delivered his paper on 'Nutritional Importance of Prosopis Cineraria and Pithecellobium Dulace of Thar Desert', under the supervision of Professor Dr Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli, chairman, department of Biochemistry and co-supervision of Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The dean, faculty of natural sciences meritorious Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur presided over the seminar. He declared it successful. A large number of teachers, scholars and students attended the seminar.