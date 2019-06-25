UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SALU's Biochemistry Dept Holds Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

SALU's Biochemistry dept holds seminar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A seminar was held in the department of Biochemistry, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday.

A Research Scholar Maqbool Ahmed Soomro delivered his paper on 'Nutritional Importance of Prosopis Cineraria and Pithecellobium Dulace of Thar Desert', under the supervision of Professor Dr Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli, chairman, department of Biochemistry and co-supervision of Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The dean, faculty of natural sciences meritorious Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur presided over the seminar. He declared it successful. A large number of teachers, scholars and students attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Thar Khairpur

Recent Stories

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

30 seconds ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

16 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

16 minutes ago

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, UK boosting ties

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.