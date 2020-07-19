Salute courage of Kashmiris resisted Indian occupation: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that she salute to the courage and bravery of Kashmiris resisted Indian occupation and brutality.

In her message on social media networking site, she said today on Kashmir Accession day to Pakistan (Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan) the day Kashmiris passed resolution to accede to Pakistan at all Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

She said generation after generation of Kashmiri men, women, children have confronted and resisted Indian occupation, brutality and incarceration.