Salute To Brave Soldiers On Repulsing Balochistan Terrorist Attacks: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hailed the security forces on thwarting two separate terrorist attacks in the cities of Balochistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan," he said in a tweet.

PM Imran Khan said the nation stood united with the security forces for protecting them.

"The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," he said.

Terrorists attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Noshki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said "both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists".

