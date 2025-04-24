PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) From the freezing heights of Siachen to the rugged terrain of the Koh-e-Hindukush, Pakistani soldiers have long defended their homeland with great valour and unwavering resolve—leaving even enemy commanders in awe of their indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance.

Among the most celebrated of these national heroes is Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), whose gallantry during the 1999 Kargil War earned not just national admiration but respect from Indian military leadership as well.

“Death held no meaning for the 29-year-old officer of the 12th Northern Light Infantry Regiment,” said Brigadier (R) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order for the erstwhile FATA region. “He fought like a lion at 17,000 feet in the Gultery sector of the Line of Control, battling both the enemy and extreme weather to complete his difficult mission.”

Captain Sher Khan’s heroic actions forced enemy troops to retreat, inflicting heavy losses on them. His bravery left Indian commanders, including M.P.S. Bajwa, so deeply impressed that they penned a citation acknowledging his indomitable courage and valour, requesting Pakistan to recognize his heroism.

Posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honour, Captain Sher Khan was immortalized alongside Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider)—both of whom embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999, in the same battle near Tiger Hills.

Captain Sher Khan became the first Nishan-e-Haider recipient from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, symbolizing the courage of the region and setting a legacy for future generations. Brigaider Mehmood Shah recalled that this legacy traces back to the 1948 Kashmir War, beginning with Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (NH) and carried forward by Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH) in 1965.

Referring to more recent military achievements, Brig. Shah highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s professional competence after downing two Indian aircraft and capturing an Indian pilot on February 27, 2019 which he said was a testament to Pakistan’s continuing military prowess and preparedness.

He also condemned the Indian government's actions in occupied Kashmir and criticized New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “water terrorism.” The senior analyst supported Pakistan’s response of suspending trade ties, closing the Wagah border, and downgrading diplomatic relations.

“Pakistan is a strong nation of 250 million with a professional and battle-hardened army,” Brig. Shah emphasized. “This is the soil of martyrs—where heroes like Captain Sher Khan and Major Aziz Bhatti are born, whose indomitable courage was highly praised.” He said any misadventure by India would be thwarted with full might.