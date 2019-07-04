Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of duty

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Fire-fighter Waseem Abbas died a rescue operation in Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) A rescue worker was killed while on duty to put out the fire at a house.

The rescue worker was participating in the rescue operation after the roof of a house collapsed due to fire.

The incident took place in Gawalmandi area of Nisbat Road, Lahore where fire erupted in a house.

Fire-fighter Waseem Abbas died during the rescue operation.

Fighter Waseem Abbas reached the location with his team. He kept guiding all the members to distinguish the fire. The fire damaged the roof of the house due to which it collapsed.

Waseem Abbas died despite the efforts of his team to save him. His dead body was found after a struggle of one hour.

District Rescue Office Shahid Waheed said that Waseem Abbas was a very dedicated and hard working fire fighter.

He lost his life while saving the lives of others.

The whole Rescue team has expressed grief over his death.

According to another media report, the higher authorities have recommended the rescue officials to fulfil their responsibilities with honesty. They further ordered to dial 1122 just in case of emergency.

They have urged the people not to dial emergency number when there is no emergency or need.

District officer Dr Kaleemullah said that that fire incidents are increasing which is dangerous.

Considering all these factors, people should follow all the necessary safety measures so any major untoward incident can be prevented.