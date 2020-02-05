Salute to Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance on self-determination: Minister

Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that he saluted Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance and bravely raising their voices for right to self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that he saluted Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance and bravely raising their voices for right to self-determination.

The minister expressed these remarks in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the day of 5th February reminded us of the struggle of Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental rights.

Narendra Modi should come out of his political narrow mindedness and will have to take into account violation of fundamental human rights. How come any ruler could restrict the lives of lacs of people, he said.

"No human being is allowed to snatch the right to live from other human beings. Innocent and unarmed Kashmiris are facing the cruelty and oppression of Indian Army for the last six months", he deplored.

"If international community shows its keen interest then permanent solution of Kashmir issue could be chalked out," he maintained.

Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted this view point by displaying clear proof in his speeches delivered at various national and international forums, he lauded.

The resolve and determination of Pakistani people will continue till the permanent ceasing of brutalities being committed on the people of Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan had put forth its clear cut agenda for the resolution of Kashmir issue before the international community. "Big powers will have to ponder seriously for resolving Kashmir issue in an amicable manner", he concluded.