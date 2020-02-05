UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salute To Kashmiri People For Sticking To Their Just Stance On Self-determination: Minister

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Salute to Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance on self-determination: Minister

Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that he saluted Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance and bravely raising their voices for right to self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that he saluted Kashmiri people for sticking to their just stance and bravely raising their voices for right to self-determination.

The minister expressed these remarks in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the day of 5th February reminded us of the struggle of Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental rights.

Narendra Modi should come out of his political narrow mindedness and will have to take into account violation of fundamental human rights. How come any ruler could restrict the lives of lacs of people, he said.

"No human being is allowed to snatch the right to live from other human beings. Innocent and unarmed Kashmiris are facing the cruelty and oppression of Indian Army for the last six months", he deplored.

"If international community shows its keen interest then permanent solution of Kashmir issue could be chalked out," he maintained.

Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted this view point by displaying clear proof in his speeches delivered at various national and international forums, he lauded.

The resolve and determination of Pakistani people will continue till the permanent ceasing of brutalities being committed on the people of Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan had put forth its clear cut agenda for the resolution of Kashmir issue before the international community. "Big powers will have to ponder seriously for resolving Kashmir issue in an amicable manner", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Army February From Labour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan to take along Kashmiris at every forum fo ..

4 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day: KC-EU holds candlelight vi ..

5 seconds ago

Kashmir resolution must for global peace: Mushaal ..

6 seconds ago

4 persons injured in roof collapsed incident in La ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.