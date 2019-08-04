UrduPoint.com
Salute To Martyrs Of Pakistan Police And Their Families, COAS

Sun 04th August 2019 | 03:36 PM

Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families, COAS

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said on Police Martyrs Day that Pakistan Police has made phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations.

According to DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor tweet on Sunday, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised the martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families and said that Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force.

