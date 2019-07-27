Salute to soldiers laying down lives to keep nation safe: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while condoling the martyrdom of 10 soldiers in North Waziristan and Balochistan, saluted the armed forces personnel, who continued to sacrificing their lives to keep the nation safe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while condoling the martyrdom of 10 soldiers in North Waziristan and Balochistan , saluted the armed forces personnel, who continued to sacrificing their lives to keep the nation safe.

Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces, including an officer, were martyred in two separate incidents in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan.

In the first incident, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred consequent to firing by terrorists from across the Afghan border at a patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district.

In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were martyred when the militants opened fire at a contingent of Frontier Corps Balochistan troops during a combing / sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat area of Balochistan.

"I salute our armed forces personnel, who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He expressed his condolences and prayed for the families of the brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred while fighting the terrorists.