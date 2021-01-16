Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Sama Satta Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Sama Satta Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Sama Satta Police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

The accused were identified as Shafeeq and Riaz. The police also recovered 2,480 grams hashish and cash Rs 4,400 from their possession.

Sama Satta Police have registered a case against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.