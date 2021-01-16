UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sama Satta Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Sama Satta Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Sama Satta Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Sama Satta Police conducted a raid at a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

The accused were identified as Shafeeq and Riaz. The police also recovered 2,480 grams hashish and cash Rs 4,400 from their possession.

Sama Satta Police have registered a case against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

2 minutes ago

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaig ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting T ..

4 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime taking steps to alter demography, g ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir issue resolution guarantees right of self ..

4 minutes ago

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza to umpire South Africa Te ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.