UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samadhi Temple's Construction From April 5; Justice Ijaz Says

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Samadhi temple's construction from April 5; Justice Ijaz says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary to complete reconstruction of century old Hindu temple in six months that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob in Karak district.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the apex court restrained the Hindu community from interfering in the construction of the Karak temple Samadhi.

The court directed the provincial government to ensure early completion of the temple.

The KP advocate general informed the court that the construction work was about to start when Hindu Council chairman and Member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar stopped the contractor to commence the construction work.

Ramesh Kumar said the contractor did not have the capacity for the construction of the temple. The KP government had approved a budget of Rs35 million for the construction of Samadhi, while the construction work was worth Rs55 million, he added.

He said the contractor did not even have the money to start the construction.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the construction work of Samadhi was to start from April 5, and its construction was to be completed in six months.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the construction of Samadhi was the responsibility of the state.

The apex court directed KP chief secretary to start work on Samadhi soon and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Assembly Century Fire Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Temple Karak Money April From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

16 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

28 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

31 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Egypt on Successful Refloating o ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.