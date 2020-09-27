Samaji Itehad stages protest rally against loadshedding, low gas pressure in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad on Sunday staged protest demonstration against hours long loadshedding, issuance of detection bills by HESCO authorities and low gas pressure.

A group of people belonging to Hyderabad Samaji Itehad led by Haji Muhammad Naeem Qureshi and others staged rally to record protest against mismanagement of HESCO and SSGC in supplying electricity and gas to the consumers.

They chanted slogans against HESCO and Sui Southern Gas Company for hours long load shedding and low gas pressure which caused difficulties for the general public.

HESCO officials are involved in power theft through private contractors, Haji Naeem Qureshi said and alleged that Sub Divisional Officers were issuing fake detection bills to cover line losses due to power theft.

They demanded of the HESCO Chief to take stern action against officers involved in corrupt practices and stop them to issue illegal detection bills to the consumers.

They stressed upon SSGC high ups to resolve low gas pressure problem which affects routine life.