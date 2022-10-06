UrduPoint.com

Samanabad Sports Complex Reopened After Two Years Closure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Samanabad Sports Complex would be opened after two-year closure on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Samanabad Sports Complex would be opened after two-year closure on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited various parts of the sports complex on Thursday and directed District Sports Officer to ensure cleanliness and renovation of the complex on urgent basis.

He said the complex was closed due to corona pandemic. Later, a vaccine centre was established followed by opening of a centre of Ehsaas programme, which caused suspension of sports activities at the complex for two years.

