Samar Bilour congratulates winning members of Malgari Wakeelan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Bilour congratulated winning candidates of Malgari Wakeelan (Lawyer Friends)in in KP District Bar elections and expressed hope that they would continue serving masses in a dedicated way.

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here Monday, Samar Bilour said their win speaks of the popularity and the confidence of lawyers on ANP and Malgari Wakeelan. He said that Malagari Wakeelan would serve people keeping in view manifesto of ANP that supports downtrodden and ignored segments of society.

He congratulated new elected officer bearers of Malgari Wakeelan from Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Shangla, Buner, Swabi, Bannu, DI Khan, Charsadda and Dir wishing them success in their profession.