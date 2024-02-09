Samar Bilour sets high bar by visiting and congrats opponent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Samar Haroon Bilour demonstrated remarkable grace on Friday by visiting and extending heartfelt congratulations to her opponent.

“I maintained the tradition set by my late husband, Haroon Bilour,” she added.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed that it's a tradition they uphold after every election campaign, regardless of victory or defeat, to visit their opponents first.

Samar, along with her son Daniyal, extended heartfelt congratulations to Meena Khan Afridi and his team.

They were pleased with their workers' efforts and believed that all political workers, whether from their party or opposition, deserved commendation for their role in completing the democratic process, she added.

She acknowledged the hard work of opposition supporters in her constituency and shared the joy of their success as political leaders.

Samar concluded by sending best wishes to the newly elected representatives for their service to the nation.