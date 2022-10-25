UrduPoint.com

Samar Denounces KP Govt. For Not Paying Salaries To WSSP Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Samar denounces KP govt. for not paying salaries to WSSP staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Bilour on Tuesday said the incompetent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has even politicized the department of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) as its 2,400 employees were still waiting for their salaries.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, she said it was not just the issue of WSSP employees but the lives of 2,400 families that had been put in misery. She said at the time the WSSP was working in only 52 to 60 union councils of the district due to the non-availability of funds and salaries.

She demanded that an urgent and transparent inquiry may be conducted into the Rs 4 billion funds of the WSSP. She questioned where all these funds were being spent.

The salary of the CEO WSSP, who was nowadays in Canada, was higher than the Chief Minister.

Bilour said the tall claims of the PTI government were only limited to social media as the ground realities were quite different. The factual situation, she said, was that the KP government has no money to pay salaries to the WSSP employees.

She cautioned that not only the WSSP staff but the employees of other departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may also not receive their next salary on time. Despite not initiating any mega project in the province, she said the KP government has burdened the province with heavy debt.

The KP government kitty, she said, was empty but the responsible people were leading a lavish life and luxury vehicles were being purchased for government high-ups.

