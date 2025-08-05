Samar Haroon Bilour, Syeda Jamshid Khan sworn in as MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the second day of the 18th session of the National Assembly, Samar Haroon Bilour and Syeda Jamsh Khan were sworn in as Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Tuesday. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the newly elected members at the Parliament House.

Following the oath-taking, the MNAs signed the roll of members in accordance with parliamentary tradition.

