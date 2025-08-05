Open Menu

Samar Haroon Bilour, Syeda Jamshid Khan Sworn In As MNAs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Samar Haroon Bilour, Syeda Jamshid Khan sworn in as MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the second day of the 18th session of the National Assembly, Samar Haroon Bilour and Syeda Jamsh Khan were sworn in as Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Tuesday. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the newly elected members at the Parliament House.

Following the oath-taking, the MNAs signed the roll of members in accordance with parliamentary tradition.

/APP-rzr-szm

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority ..

UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to jus ..

37 minutes ago
 UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world ..

UNICEF Representative to Sudan: 'I witnessed world’s largest humanitarian cris ..

52 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading r ..

Arab Parliament President commends UAE's leading role in supporting Palestinian ..

52 minutes ago
 Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

Haroon discuss cooperation with Siana Group USA

53 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for indep ..

53 minutes ago
27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

27 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric ..

Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector

59 minutes ago
 Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safet ..

Surprise inspections by ADC Haripur and Food Safety Authority

59 minutes ago
 FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence ..

FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day

59 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary ..

Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in ..

59 minutes ago
 India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

India’s Aug 5 move illegal, inhumane: OPC VC

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan