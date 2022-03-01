Samarkand fruit gaining popularity in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Cactus fruit commonly known as Samarkand is gaining popularity in Islamabad for its unique flavour, elusiveness and plenty health benefits.

The Federal Capital's dwellers are thronging the Samarkand fruit's carts increased substantially with advent of the year.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, a cactus seller in sector G-9 Islamabad, said Samarkand was imported from Kandahar, Afghanistan that had high demand in Pakistan, but due to its elusiveness, fruit remained in markets only for few months.

"Nearly everybody loves Samarkand fruit, but people who have diabetic and blood pressure problems purchase it in bulk for its extraordinary health benefits." Shehbaz Ahmed, who was buying the fruit near sector G-7, said that he was the patient of high blood pressure and his physician had recommended him to eat Samarkand to reduce the effects of the disease.

A sojourner of Islamabad said he was from Bahawalpur and had not seen that luscious fruit in Punjab."During my stay in Islamabad, I used to take fresh juice and salad of Samarkand daily for lunch during spring season," he added.

"I am fruit lover and in habit of taking fresh juices since childhood. Juice of Samarkand is one the most delicious and water-mouthing among the juices of all other fruits. I simply love Samarkand" he added.

A medical specialist said Samarkand was full of proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, iron, magnesium, vitamin C, K and E that help to control blood pressure, diabetes, constipation, liver problems and make high level of hemoglobin in blood.

"Cactus fruit contains antioxidants that help to protect cells and reduce bad cholesterol level in body. It also reduces fat percentage and helps lower risk for metabolism syndrome", he added.