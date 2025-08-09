Sambara To Organize Yoga Session And Independence Day Celebration
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Sambara Yoga Pakistan is organizing a special yoga session, tomorrow on Sunday at 6:30 AM at Bakhtawar Park, Sachal Sarmast Colony, Larkana.
Following the yoga session, Pakistan's Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.
The event will not only raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle but will also promote national unity and harmony. The celebration will include national songs, flag-hoisting, and other activities to express love for the country.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts at MegaByte store in Nawabshah, no loss of life reported6 minutes ago
-
'National Cycle Race' held in connection with Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq6 minutes ago
-
Progress, prosperity of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: PM6 minutes ago
-
Sambara to organize yoga session and Independence Day celebration6 minutes ago
-
PM’s promise over 100MW solar plant for GB fulfilled16 minutes ago
-
14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij killed in sanitization operation: ISPR16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 306,800 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can harvest over 7 Trillion gallons of rainwater annually, say experts56 minutes ago
-
Battle of Truth Celebration sports week held in Larkana1 hour ago
-
How social media fuels and glorifies youth migration dreams in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Medical camp at Central Jail Larkana organized in connection with Marak e Haq1 hour ago