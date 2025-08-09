Sambara to organize yoga session and Independence Day celebration

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Sambara Yoga Pakistan is organizing a special yoga session, tomorrow on Sunday at 6:30 AM at Bakhtawar Park, Sachal Sarmast Colony, Larkana.

Following the yoga session, Pakistan's Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

The event will not only raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle but will also promote national unity and harmony. The celebration will include national songs, flag-hoisting, and other activities to express love for the country.