Open Menu

Sambara To Organize Yoga Session And Independence Day Celebration

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Sambara to organize yoga session and Independence Day celebration

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Sambara Yoga Pakistan is organizing a special yoga session, tomorrow on Sunday at 6:30 AM at Bakhtawar Park, Sachal Sarmast Colony, Larkana.

Following the yoga session, Pakistan's Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

The event will not only raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle but will also promote national unity and harmony. The celebration will include national songs, flag-hoisting, and other activities to express love for the country.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

16 minutes ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

1 hour ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

2 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

3 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

4 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

4 hours ago
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

4 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan