Sambrial, Pasrur, Shakargarh bars elect new office-bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Sambrial Bar Association has elected its new office-bearers including Zahid Alam Bhatti as president, Rana Muhammad Anwar as vice president, Irfan Yousaf Mughal as general secretary and Saleem Sulehri as the finance secretary.

In Pasrur, Chaudhry Ilyas Jathol was elected as president, Muhammad Yousaf Jajja as vice president and Muhammad Farooq Khokhar as general secretary of Pasrur Bar Association.

Also, Zainul Abideen was elected as president, Chaudhry Adnan as general secretary and Muhammad Shafiq was elected as information secretary of Shakargarh Bar Association.