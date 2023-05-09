Same-day simultaneous polls will ensure transparency: Senator

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Rana Maqbool on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to show more flexibility in decisions and cooperate with the government as simultaneous polls throughout the country would ensure transparency in the elections.

Talking to the ptv news channel, the senator said that before going into the general elections, all the stakeholders including political parties must agree upon a viable plan for holding the elections, adding, the next two and three months were important for the government to announce budget and complete the ongoing process of population census.

"PML-N is confident to win the elections," he said, adding, "free and transparent elections will be held this year and the National Assembly will complete its constitutional term."Replying to a question, he said that the Federal government was not ready to hold general elections in the country "even one day before" the stipulated time on the demand of PTI.