Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

The PTI Chief avoids media questions during his appearance before the IHC division bench which heard his bail plea.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that that if he was arrested again, there could be the reaction despite that he did not want such it.

Imran Khan avoided to response to media questions as he appeared before the court in Al-Qadir trust case in compliance of the court orders.

When Chairman PTI Imran Khan emerged from the biometric verification at the diary branch of Islamabad High Court, he gestured to the cameras and made a victory sign.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said if he had any meetings with the establishment during his imprisonment. Imran Khan shook his head in denial.

The latest reports suggested that Imran Khan is still on the IHC premises to avoid arrest in other cases after he came to know that the police had arrived there to arrest him.

Imran Khan and many other PTI leaders were booked over charges of inciting people to violence in the country. Many pubic and private properties were set on the fire.