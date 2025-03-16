Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan distributes Ramazan packages to 1,000 deserving families in Mardan

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan distributed Ramazan food packages to 1,000 underprivileged families in Mardan, aiming to support those in need during the holy month of Ramazan.
The packages included essential food items such as flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice, dates, lentils, chickpeas, beans, and gram flour.
A distribution ceremony was held at a local wedding hall in Mardan, where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief & Human Rights, Mardan, Iqbal Hussain Khattak, was the chief guest. Several key figures, including Dr Uzma from Sameem Orphan Care, Vice Chairman Salman Shah Bukhari, Atif Akram , Dr Kinza, Engineer Saif Akram, and others, participated in the event.
The packages were distributed among orphans, widows, disabled individuals, and other deserving families.
Speaking at the event, Dr Uzma emphasized that the initiative aims to ensure that financially struggling families can observe Ramadan with ease and joy. She stated, "Providing ration to needy families allows them to fully participate in the blessed moments of Ramazan without financial stress."
Meanwhile, Salman Shah Bukhari highlighted that Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan has consistently distributed Ramazan packages to thousands of families in previous years. He remarked, "With inflation at high, we strive to extend support to the underprivileged so they too can benefit from the sacred blessings of Ramadan."
ADC Iqbal Hussain Khattak appreciated the efforts of Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan and assured full support for such humanitarian initiatives in the future.
