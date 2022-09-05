UrduPoint.com

Sami Khan Unveils Spellbinding Teaser Of Upcoming Serial 'Tinkay Ka Sahara'

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sami Khan unveils spellbinding teaser of upcoming serial 'Tinkay Ka Sahara'

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Celebrated Pakistani actor Sami Khan unveiled a gripping teaser of upcoming drama serial 'Tinkay Ka Sahara' alongside the gorgeous Rabab Hashim.

Turning to his social media handle, the 'Lafangey' sensation shared the official teasers along with a caption "We have worked hard and I hope you all like it." Written by the lady with golden pen Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed, the most-anticipated serial is on everyone's radar due to its exceptional storyline and star-studded cast including Sonya Hussyn, Sami Khan, Rabab Hashim, Haroon Shahid, Saba Faisal, Ayesha Toor, Adnan Jaffer, Sana askari and Naveed Raza.

According to the engrossing teasers shared on local televisions official YouTube channel, the story revolves around two married couples and their bittersweet relationship with their partners. The first teaser portrays Rabab Hashim in a toxic relationship with Sami Khan despite of all the wealth and luxuries, while the second teaser shows Sonya Hussyn and Haroon Shahid living an ideal married life in limited income.

Produced under the banner of Moomal Entertainment and MD Productions, the story raises a few questions "Is money everything that really matters? Not the personality of the person you are marrying?"

