Samina Alvi Calls For Collective Efforts To Mitigate Sufferings Of Disabled Persons

Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed upon the need to make collective efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the disabled persons and make them useful citizens

She said this while presiding over a meeting on Disability and Differently abled persons here at Governor's House. Wife of Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar was also present in the meeting. Samina Alvi said that there was always a room to further improve working of the departments to achieve desired results. First lady also emphasized on providing vocational training opportunities to the disabled persons so that they could earn their livelihood in respectable way.

Special Education Secretary Saima Saeed briefed the first lady about the working of the special education department.

The secretary shed light on different initiatives taken by the department for the children suffering from five disabilities. During the meeting Samina Alvi inquired about the job quota for disabled persons upon which she was told that three percent job quota had been fixed for the disabled persons.

Chairman Welfare Trust for Disabled Persons Dr Amjad Saqib, Social Welfare Complex Chairperson Amna Aftab, Social Welfare, Bait ul Mal Director Irfan Gondal and others also spoke on the occasion.

