Samina Alvi distributes laptops among physically challenged educated girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi on Tuesday distributed laptops among physically challenged educated girls under the e-empowerment initiative for persons with disabilities, at the customized wheelchair manufacturing unit of Society for Special Persons (SSP), here.

While talking to differently-abled girls who got laptops, Mrs. Samina Alvi observed that the girls could earn handsome income through online work.

She hinted that the educated youth, across the globe, was earning billions of rupees by the dint online work as the whole world became a global village.

Mrs. Samina Alvi stated that the incumbent government was taking a number of initiatives for the welfare of differently-abled persons.

She also got information about the problems of the differently-abled persons from representatives of different non-government organizations.

Similarly, officials of the social welfare department also briefed her about the steps being taken for the physically challenged persons.

Earlier, the first lady visited the wheelchair manufacturing unit, being run by Society for Special Persons.

She extolled the working of the physically challenged persons at the manufacturing unit. All the workers at the customized wheelchair unit are special persons. The customized wheelchair unit is not only offering jobs to skilled differently-abled persons but also providing wheelchairs to citizens as per their own choice.

Mrs. Samina Alvi distributed 22 laptops among special girls, who acquired six months of IT training from the Institute of SSP.

On this occasion, Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed, Representative of World Health Organization Mariyum Malik, CEO Taare Zameen Par Fadia Kashif, and many other officials from the social welfare department.