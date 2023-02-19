Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustaining

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The First Lady Samina Alvi has emphasized on the need of making differently-abled children self-sustaining in addition to empowering women through employment and entrepreneurship.

She expressed these views on Saturday while talking to the APP at the educational Institution Rashidabad in Tando Allahyar district.

The first lady visited Darul Sukoon and the Deaf Reach Center.

Mrs Alvi also visited the stalls where products made by female students were placed as she appreciated their work.

"The differently-abled children should be supported but efforts should also be made to make them self-sustaining," she reiterated.

She also emphasized the need of educating girls. She said the government would focus on both the issues concerning differently-abled persons and women's education.

The wife of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman, Shagufta Jabeen, also accompanied the first lady.