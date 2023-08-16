Open Menu

Samina Alvi For Creating Awareness To Ensure Special Person's Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Samina Alvi for creating awareness to ensure special person's rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Wednesday urged the relevant officials authorities, media, civil society, health institutions and welfare organizations to organize awareness campaigns to ensure basic rights of the persons with disabilities.

She also called upon the government institutions to increase facilities to address the social and health issues being faced by the special persons, besides improving the Primary healthcare system.

"I also appeal to people from all walks of life to work collectively for safeguarding the rights of differently-abled persons and their welfare, and ensuring a healthier, comprehensive and equality-based society," the first lady said in a message.

She said the persons with disabilities, who accounted for around 10 to 12% of the country's population, were facing difficulties to live a normal life and move around easily.

However, now people were more aware about their problems and that was because of the campaign conducted through seminars, conferences, walks and ceremonies, and messages sent to millions of mobile phone consumers, she added.

Similarly, she said, the welfare organizations and hospitals had also extended facilities to them.

She appreciated the role of electronic media, newspapers, social media, NGOs and civil society that supported their efforts in creating public awareness about the health issues.

She regretted that the persons with disabilities were facing multiple barriers in their access to health, education and employment opportunities.

"We have to make them financially empowered by providing skilled-based education and health facilities," she added.

Samina Alvi said an ignored segment of society were the people suffering from psychological issues, who hesitated to talk about their problems or go to a psychiatrist for treatment because of 'social stigma'.

Around 24% of the country's population was suffering from various psychological issues, she added.

The first lady also asked the women to spare five minutes every month for self-examination for early detection of breast cancer. A number of women died in Pakistan every year due to breast cancer, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Mobile Social Media Civil Society Died Women Breast Cancer Media All From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to joi ..

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

17 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

17 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

1 hour ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

1 hour ago
PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

2 hours ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

2 hours ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan