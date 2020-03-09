UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samina Alvi For Promoting Floral Art, Culture

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Samina Alvi for promoting floral art, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi said on Monday that floral art and culture would have to be promoted for harnessing peace and fraternity in the country.

Addressing a fund-raising ceremony 'Pakistan Blooms 2020' organized by Floral Art Society here, she added that horticulture and cultural events proved very helpful in maintaining brotherhood in the society. She also called for promoting the country's diverse cultures in the world that would help attract more foreign tourists to Pakistan.

Begum Samina Alvi said that support and cooperation of private organizations and philanthropists with the government was indeed commendable.

On this occasion, Begum Samina Alvi and other philanthropists also gave donations for deserving students of the schools run by The Citizen Foundation.

The participants of the ceremony also appreciated the art performance arranged by Floral Art Society to highlight the importance of flora and trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan World 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

41 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

16 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

16 minutes ago

US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During C ..

16 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Swells to 71 ..

16 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.