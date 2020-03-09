Samina Alvi for promoting floral art, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi said on Monday that floral art and culture would have to be promoted for harnessing peace and fraternity in the country.

Addressing a fund-raising ceremony 'Pakistan Blooms 2020' organized by Floral Art Society here, she added that horticulture and cultural events proved very helpful in maintaining brotherhood in the society. She also called for promoting the country's diverse cultures in the world that would help attract more foreign tourists to Pakistan.

Begum Samina Alvi said that support and cooperation of private organizations and philanthropists with the government was indeed commendable.

On this occasion, Begum Samina Alvi and other philanthropists also gave donations for deserving students of the schools run by The Citizen Foundation.

The participants of the ceremony also appreciated the art performance arranged by Floral Art Society to highlight the importance of flora and trees.