UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Phones Turkish First Lady To Felicitate On Erdogan's Win

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Samina Alvi phones Turkish first lady to felicitate on Erdogan's win

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with her Turkish counterpart Emine Erdogan and felicitated her over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "historic" third-time win in the presidential elections.

Talking to Turkiye's first lady, Begum Samina Alvi highlighted the exemplary brotherly relations between the two countries.

She expressed the hope that bilateral relations would continue to grow and strengthen through the unwavering solidarity of Pakistani people with the people of Turkiye. The first lady of Turkiye thanked Begum Samina Alvi and mentioned that President Erdogan's win was unprecedented.

She expressed her gratitude for the generous support provided by Pakistan during the devastating earthquake.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Tayyip Erdogan

