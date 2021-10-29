Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special persons

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the G20 summit, chaired by Italy, via videolink on October 30-31, digital economy, coronavirus pandemic consequences and the climate change will be on the agenda, the Kremlin said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi Friday emphasized the need for improving skill-based job opportunities and to extend other relevant facilities to the special persons.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, she said that all human beings in society have equally importance and value, therefore, the people suffering from any kind of disability or weakness should not be left at the mercy of fate.

She said the government had a very positive and progressive vision regarding the rehabilitation and provision of health facilities to the differently-abled persons and government would ensure to provide them better health and job opportunities.

Talking about breast cancer awareness drive in the country, she appreciated the role of entire media for creating public awareness about the disease Mrs Alvi further explained that women in the country were not able to get early diagnosis of the disease because it was a taboo, adding that mostly 50 to 70% of women with breast cancer lost lives due to lack of early diagnosis and awareness about the disease.

She said her team has prepared different programmes to create awareness amongst the women about this disease in the month of October.

Samina Alvi also emphasized upon the self examination and keeping the symptoms in mind and to spread the message to women living in rural areas of the country.