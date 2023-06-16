UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Stresses Teachers' Training To Educate Differently-abled Children At Regular Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Samina Alvi stresses teachers' training to educate differently-abled children at regular schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need for mainstreaming the differently-abled children in society and providing them better educational facilities.

She expressed these views in a meeting with Dr Fauzia Khan, a US-based expert on the education of special children, and the representatives of World Health Organization, a regulatory authority of private educational institutions and the Directorate of Special Education.

Samina Alvi stressed the need for training the teachers to accomodate the differently-abled children at regular schools.

She said providing quality education to such children was essential and pointed out the need to address discrimination against them in the society.

Begum Alvi lauded the efforts of the American education expert in providing online training to master trainers in Pakistan relating to the education of differently-abled children.

She urged the Pakistani teachers to benefit from international standards of special education training.

The teachers should be assigned to educate special children at private and government institutions, she said.

The meeting held in-depth discussion on the steps taken for educating the differently-abled children and the need for their inclusion in regular classroom setups.

The participants highlighted the importance of capacity-building of teachers for educating the differently-abled from the Primary level.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Wife From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

41 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

56 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.