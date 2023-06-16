Samina Alvi stresses teachers' training to educate differently-abled children at regular schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasized the need for mainstreaming the differently-abled children in society and providing them better educational facilities.

She expressed these views in a meeting with Dr Fauzia Khan, a US-based expert on the education of special children, and the representatives of World Health Organization, a regulatory authority of private educational institutions and the Directorate of Special Education.

Samina Alvi stressed the need for training the teachers to accomodate the differently-abled children at regular schools.

She said providing quality education to such children was essential and pointed out the need to address discrimination against them in the society.

Begum Alvi lauded the efforts of the American education expert in providing online training to master trainers in Pakistan relating to the education of differently-abled children.

She urged the Pakistani teachers to benefit from international standards of special education training.

The teachers should be assigned to educate special children at private and government institutions, she said.

The meeting held in-depth discussion on the steps taken for educating the differently-abled children and the need for their inclusion in regular classroom setups.

The participants highlighted the importance of capacity-building of teachers for educating the differently-abled from the Primary level.