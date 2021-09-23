Samina Alvi tests positive for COVID 19

First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday tweeted that she had tested positive for COVID 19 and sought prayers of her well wishers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday tweeted that she had tested positive for COVID 19 and sought prayers of her well wishers.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said, "I was tested positive for covid, day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please."