UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Urges Collective Efforts To Help Disabled Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Samina Alvi urges collective efforts to help disabled persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, Saturday stressed the need to make collective efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the disabled persons and make them useful citizens.

She said this while presiding over a meeting on 'Disability and Differently abled persons' here at Governor's House. Wife of Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar was also present.

Samina Alvi said that there was always room to further improve working of the departments to acheive the desired results.

The first lady also emphasised providing vocational training opportunities to the disabled persons so that they could earn their livelihood in respectable way.

Special Education Secretary Saima Saeed briefed the first lady about the working of the special education department.

The secretary shed light on different initiatives taken by the department for the children suffering from five disabilities.

During the meeting Samina Alvi was told that three per cent job quota had been fixed for the disabled persons.

Chairman Welfare Trust for Disabled Persons Dr Amjad Saqib, Social Welfare Complex Chairperson Amna Aftab, Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Director Irfan Gondal and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Governor Education Punjab Wife Job From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to ..

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to late diagnosis of breast cance ..

6 minutes ago
 Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unit ..

Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unity, faith, discipline': Dr Fehm ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s ..

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s after Pappu Sayein at PKLI

6 minutes ago
 Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at di ..

Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at district Lakki Marwat

6 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.