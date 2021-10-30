Samina Alvi urges collective efforts to help disabled persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, Saturday stressed the need to make collective efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the disabled persons and make them useful citizens.

She said this while presiding over a meeting on 'Disability and Differently abled persons' here at Governor's House. Wife of Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar was also present.

Samina Alvi said that there was always room to further improve working of the departments to acheive the desired results.

The first lady also emphasised providing vocational training opportunities to the disabled persons so that they could earn their livelihood in respectable way.

Special Education Secretary Saima Saeed briefed the first lady about the working of the special education department.

The secretary shed light on different initiatives taken by the department for the children suffering from five disabilities.

During the meeting Samina Alvi was told that three per cent job quota had been fixed for the disabled persons.

Chairman Welfare Trust for Disabled Persons Dr Amjad Saqib, Social Welfare Complex Chairperson Amna Aftab, Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Director Irfan Gondal and others also spoke on the occasion.