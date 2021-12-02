UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Urges Women To Be Vigilant About Breast Cancer Signs

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Samina Alvi urges women to be vigilant about breast cancer signs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi on Thursday said early diagnosis was the only cure to breast cancer and urged the women to be vigilant about the alarming signs of the disease.

Speaking at an awareness seminar held at Shifa International Hospital, she said women must practice self-diagnosis to be aware of any abnormal changes or formation of lumps in their bodies.

Begum Alvi said Pakistan had one of the highest rates of breast cancer in Asia, and stressed the need for raising awareness among women and communities.

She said a healthy woman could better contribute to the development of her family and society.

Samina mentioned that she personally visited all provinces to raise awareness about breast cancer and informed the women to spare five minutes for themselves every month for self-examination.

She regretted that by the time the women learned about breast cancer, it spread to other organs as well, thus leading to a high mortality rate.

She urged medical professionals to visit colleges and universities to spread awareness among students regarding the disease.

Begum Alvi said the joint efforts of government, civil society, and media were required to raise awareness about breast cancer.

She lauded the efforts of Shifa International Hospital for conducting the awareness seminar and called for reaching out to women in far-flung areas as well.

Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, Chief Executive Officer at Shifa International Hospital expressed the resolve to keep promoting and educating masses about breast cancer at all platforms through seminars, sessions, and utilization of conventional and social media.

Oncologist Dr. Asif Masood and Section Head Mammography Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Sana Sayeed, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis including the interventions like mammography and breast scans to detect cancer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Civil Society Visit Wife Cure Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family Media All Government Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afg ..

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afghanistan as hunger increases

4 minutes ago
 Foreign investment being attracted by promoting re ..

Foreign investment being attracted by promoting religious tourism: CM's Aide

4 minutes ago
 UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Dose ..

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime M ..

4 minutes ago
 ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

23 minutes ago
 Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations ..

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

12 minutes ago
 Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China ..

Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.