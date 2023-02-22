Samina Alvi urges youth to play role in decorating cultural, heritage sites with flowers

First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, Wednesday urged the youth, especially girls, to decorate cultural and heritage sites of the country with flowers to highlight Pakistan's natural beauty and make cities greener and colourful

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, Wednesday urged the youth, especially girls, to decorate cultural and heritage sites of the country with flowers to highlight Pakistan's natural beauty and make cities greener and colourful.

Addressing the opening ceremony of " Pakistan Blooms", a floral arts exhibition, aimed at celebrating culture and heritage of the country, she said that each one of us should promote local flowers hoping that one day Pakistan would export them.

She stated that 24 per cent of the population of the country was undergoing mental stress, adding that flowers could work wonders for relaxing minds.

" Green is soothing for eyes" she said and added that all of us should play roles to promote it.

The first lady reminisced that former Chief Minister , Jamal Kamal, had told that Tulip was originally from Balochistan and now it was in Holland.

"Why can't we make Multan Holland by beautifying it with local flowers?" she questioned.

She stated that Tulip and other local flowers should be promoted as it was being grown in Multan.

Pakistan Blooms Lahore chapter President, Nosheen Sarfaraz said that the concept was developed by Peshawar chapter President Farida Nishtar and their motto was to decorate Pakistan with flowers.

She stated that they were going to organize an event on March 5 in this connection at Lahore Fort's 'Maktub Khana' for promotion of local flowers.

Peshawar Chapter President, Farida Nishtar, recalled that the idea hit her when she saw a church decorated with flowers during her visit to Lahore. She stated that Pakistan Blooms' objective was building bridges among people of different cities of the country and celebrating culture and heritage with flowers.

Multan Chapter President, Main Kashif said that they would decorate saints' tombs and other historical places of the city with local flowers especially Tulips.

He thanked WCCI for making Pakistan Blooms a part of Blue Fair.

Among others, patron-In-chief WCCI, Farruh Mukhtar, President WCCI, Mahnaz Amir Sheikh, former president, Fatima Fazal, TZP ECO, Fadia Kashif and Media convener Fariha Munir were present.