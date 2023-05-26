UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Visits Council On Rights Of Persons With Disabilities

Published May 26, 2023

Samina Alvi visits Council on rights of persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Friday visited the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) where she was informed about the mandate of the Council besides the services being imparted to special persons.

Terming the issuance of a special national identity card and disability certificate by NADRA through one window operation to the persons with disabilities a welcome sign, she said the disabled persons must have the NADRA's special identity card and disability certificates.

The disability certificate and NADRA card would help taking benefit from the facilities and schemes announced by the government, she said adding that the persons with disabilities could get the government jobs as per their quota.

Samina Alvi stressed the need for taking measures to facilitate the movement of special persons across the country, saying that access of the special persons to public places, markets and shopping centers should be increased.

Se also urged the business community to cooperate the government in increasing the representation of special persons in the private sector.

The officials from Capital Development Authority (CDA), NADRA, Health Ministry and Human Rights Ministry informed the first lady about the services being provided to the special persons.

She was informed that the meeting of the medical board for persons with disabilities was being held fortnightly.

She was told that special persons could get the disability certificate after a medical check-up from the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The first lady was informed that the injured and disabled officers and Jawans of Pakistan armed forces were also being provided with the registration facility.

Special discounts are also being provided to the persons with disabilities on Railways and PIA tickets, Samina Alvi was told.

