UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Visits Special Education, Training Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Samina Alvi visits special education, training center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi visited the Special education and Training Center (SETC) for special children at Johar Town on Saturday and reviewed facilities being provided to them.

She visited various sections of the institute, including classrooms, play area, assignment hall, Khaadi workshop and principal office, and met with students.

She reviewed various stalls set up by special children to show their handmade crafts and appreciated their works especially the painting of a student.

She suggested the institute's administration that these creative handicrafts of students should be displayed in markets for sale to get revenue for welfare of children.

The mentally-challenged children organized a special performance whereas another team presented parade on arrival of the guest.

Earlier, the administration briefed the first lady about working and initiatives taken foreducation and training of special children.

Related Topics

Education Student Sale Market Khaadi

Recent Stories

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

28 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

44 minutes ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

2 hours ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.