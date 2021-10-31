UrduPoint.com

Samina Alvi Witnesses Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Final

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, Sunday stressed the need for making maximum efforts to overcome the breast cancer disease.

She said this while witnessing the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Final 2021 as a chief guest at Jinnah Polo and Country Club.

She said that Shaukat Khanum was already doing a marvellous job in fighting cancer. She said that it was a good cause to support breast cancer awareness programmes and there was a need to extend all possible support in this regard.

Samina Alvi said that awareness regarding self-examination for breast cancer was very important for timely diagnosis of the fatal disease.

The final match was played between Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo Team. The Habib Metro won the final by scoring 14 goals against 3 goals of the FC Polo team.

Ahmed Tiwana of Habib Metro Lions scored 10 goals.

The first lady distributed prizes among the winners of the final match.

Later, talking to the media, Samina Alvi said that collective efforts were imperative to control breast cancer in society. She said it was very pleasing to see players in high spirits during the match.

Wife of Punjab Governor Parveen Sarwar and Shaukat Khanum Associate Director Naila Khan were also present.

