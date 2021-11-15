Samina Arif Alvi stresses on training & education of disabled children

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasized on training and education of disabled children saying that special children are also a part of society and it was a social duty to make disabled children useful citizens

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasized on training and education of disabled children saying that special children are also a part of society and it was a social duty to make disabled children useful citizens.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of NGOs, who met her here at Governor House Quetta on Monday and apprised her of the steps being taken so far for the welfare of women and disabled children.

Begum Samina Arif Alavi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by NGOs and the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that separate ramps for persons with disabilities and senior citizens should be set up at banks and other public places to facilitate them.

She said physical disability could be occurred at any stage of life and birth saying we should not ignore disabled persons.

Appreciating the role of NGOs in the social sector, the First Lady said that women are needed to be economically empowered at the grass root level.