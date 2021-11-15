UrduPoint.com

Samina Arif Alvi Stresses On Training & Education Of Disabled Children

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:37 PM

Samina Arif Alvi stresses on training & education of disabled children

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasized on training and education of disabled children saying that special children are also a part of society and it was a social duty to make disabled children useful citizens

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi emphasized on training and education of disabled children saying that special children are also a part of society and it was a social duty to make disabled children useful citizens.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of NGOs, who met her here at Governor House Quetta on Monday and apprised her of the steps being taken so far for the welfare of women and disabled children.

Begum Samina Arif Alavi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by NGOs and the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that separate ramps for persons with disabilities and senior citizens should be set up at banks and other public places to facilitate them.

She said physical disability could be occurred at any stage of life and birth saying we should not ignore disabled persons.

Appreciating the role of NGOs in the social sector, the First Lady said that women are needed to be economically empowered at the grass root level.

Related Topics

Quetta Governor Education Women Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lu ..

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lula

2 minutes ago
 EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days ..

EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days'

2 minutes ago
 UK expands Covid booster rollout to under 50s

UK expands Covid booster rollout to under 50s

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police trace 24 blind murder cases; arre ..

Islamabad police trace 24 blind murder cases; arrest 44 killers

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

2 minutes ago
 Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward, to Meet With Ba ..

Zeman Transferred to Regular Ward, to Meet With Babis on Monday - Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.