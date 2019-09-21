UrduPoint.com
Samina Baig Sets Eyes On Scaling K-2

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Samina Baig sets eyes on scaling K-2

The first and the only Pakistani woman mountaineer Samina Baig who climbed the Mount Everest has now set her eyes on conquering K-2

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) The first and the only Pakistani woman mountaineer Samina Baig who climbed the Mount Everest has now set her eyes on conquering K-2.In her statement on social media Samina Baig said that to conquer K-2 in mountaineering is the difficult one but it is her next target for which she is doing preparations and she is determined to climb it soon.Samina Baig hailed from Shamshal; village of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) had climbed the Mount Everest in 2013.She is the first and only woman mountaineer who conquered this target.She said after conquering Mount Everest in 2013 by her, many women have come towards mountaineering; however, no appropriate support could be given to this game.

She said several women have climbed 7,000 feet summits that are encouraging.She said that last year she had prepared a group of Pakistani women mountaineers and also imparted training to them.She said she was planning to take first ever team of women mountaineers upon the Mount Everest but neither government nor private sectors supported her plan.She said she didn't lose hope and will take the team of women mountaineers to the Mount Everest soon.

