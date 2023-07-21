Open Menu

Samina Condemns Another Act Of Holy Quran's Desecration In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that another incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm is an intolerable act, stating the frequent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden are tragic.

In a statement, she said that emergency measures will have to be taken in this regard all over the world, including Islamic countries. The public desecration of the Holy Quran is highly condemnable and intolerable and these events should be strongly opposed by the whole world, she added.

Samina said that the desecration of the Holy Quran could not be tolerated by any Muslim and added that this highly condemnable act was reacted in Iraq, the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad was set on fire.

She expressed anger over the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded the Swedish government to severely punish those involved in this incident and those who supported it.

She said that such frequent incidents have hurt the feelings of Muslims and this was a very disgusting, reprehensible and intolerable act that should be condemned by every intelligent person.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that countries around the world, including the Islamic world, should raise their voices to prevent such incidents.

