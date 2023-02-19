UrduPoint.com

Samina Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Chief Office In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Samina condemns terrorist attack on Police Chief Office in Karachi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday has expressed extreme anger and outrage over the terrorist attack on the police chief office in Karachi.

In her statement of condemnation, she expressed deep grief and regret over the martyrdom of civilians, including police personnel and said that the Karachi incident was carried out under a deliberate conspiracy of the enemies of Pakistan to destroy the peace and order of the country.

She praised the Sindh Police and Rangers and said that the personnel of Sindh Police and Rangers deserved tribute for the courage and bravery with which they fought the terrorists and send them to hell.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that our brave security forces as the guarantors of national security, have always foiled the enemies designs and cowardly actions with the support of the entire nation that they would not be allowed to succeed in their evil ambitions.

She said that whenever a mega event starts happening in Pakistan like PSL, such events start happening which are a sign of the conspiracies of our eternal enemy India. Enemy does not want the positive impression of Pakistan to go to the world. This is the reason why they makes unsuccessful attempts to sabotage the security and law and order situation of Pakistan day by always facing failure, she said.

She said that the entire Pakistani nation was united and unified on the national security and survival and no power in the world could harm their unity.

She expressed sympathy with the heirs of those who were martyred in the attack at Karachi Police Chief Office and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a high place in Jannat-Ul-Firdous and patience to the heirs.

